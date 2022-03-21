Hogwarts Legacy for Nintendo Switch, Native Or In The Cloud? Warner Does Not Clarify

Hogwarts Legacy: Warner Bros. Games confirms that the game will come to the hybrid console, but does not explain how. The title will go on sale this Christmas. Hogwarts Legacy confirmed its premiere for this coming Christmas during PlayStation’s State of Play, but it also told fans of the Harry Potter universe something we didn’t know through its official portal: there will be a version for Nintendo Switch. The precedents invite optimism in some cases or pessimism in many others due to the possible performance of this port, whose details are, at the moment, scarce. Warner does not clarify if it will be a native version or a cloud version.

Chandler Wood, community manager at Avalanche Software, the subsidiary development studio of Warner Bros. Interactive, has confirmed on Twitter that Hogwarts Legacy is on the way for Nintendo Switch: “We have no further details at this time, except that yes, Hogwarts Legacy is coming. to Nintendo Switch”.

Will Hogwarts Legacy for Nintendo Switch be complete on cartridge?

Judging by the game’s cover, already available in the game file on portals like Amazon, it will be a native version. In that case, two scenarios would arise: that all or practically all the game is on the cartridge (such as The Witcher 3, developed by Saber Interactive, which opted for a 32 GB cartridge instead of 16 GB) or others in which the cartridge is incomplete, requiring multi-GB content pack downloads.

In this case, there are fans who fear that it is a cloud version (Cloud Version), like Square Enix’s Kingdom Hearts saga. The well-known Action RPG saga set in different Disney worlds runs through streaming, dependent on a network connection and with severe execution and visual fidelity problems.