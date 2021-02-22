Hogwarts Legacy designer anti-feminist YouTube channel

Before being hired as chief designer on the next WB Games title, Harry Potter Hogwarts Legacy, Troy Leavitt ran a YouTube channel with anti-social and anti-feminist themes.

In 2020, Avalanche announced it was working on a Harry Potter RPG based on the J.K Rowling universe. But, after so much controversy about the author’s transphobic comments, the studio distanced itself from her.

Now the studio also needs to explain itself about designer Troy Leavitt. Over the weekend, commentator and game expert Liam Robertson tweeted about the type of content the designer was creating.

Anti-feminist and anti-social justice content

The content of Leviatt’s channel seemed to criticize mainly feminism and social justice, having videos with titles like “The injustice of social justice”, “In praise for cultural appropriation” and “Ten commandments of social justice”.

The channel, inactive since 2018, defends John Lasseter, director of Pixar accused of sexual misconduct, and makes repeated attacks against Feminist Frequency’s Anita Sarkeesian, in addition to reducing the #MeToo movement to a simple “moral panic”.

With 26,000 subscribers, the channel has accumulated around 2,000,000 views, but is not up at the moment, given the inactivity.

Leavitt mentioned that “I’m happy to say that although I did publicize my channel to WB Games, it didn’t seem to be a problem for them. Not that they endorse something I said, of course, but at least they seem to be more concerned with playing good games than promoting some kind of social justice agenda, so there is hope “.

2020 reports suggested that the Avalanche (and Harry Potter Hogwarts Legacy) development team expressed concern that their work was linked to J.K Rowling after she made a series of transphobic statements on twitter.

WB Games has yet to make a statement regarding Leavitt.