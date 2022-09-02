Hogwarts Legacy Confirms Popular Feature Will Be Missing

The legacy of Hogwarts should become the ultimate Harry Potter gaming experience, allowing fans of the Wizarding World to realize their fantasies at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. From what has been shown so far, it seems that the “Hogwarts Legacy” will allow players to experience the real Hogwarts experience by choosing their preferred faculty, attending classes, learning spells, and more. However, the game will be missing one popular game mode.

Although this has been assumed for some time, it has now been explicitly confirmed that there will be no Quidditch in the Hogwarts Legacy. Quidditch, for the uninitiated, is a Magical world sport played on broomsticks. Quidditch played a key role in books, films and video games about Harry Potter, so his exclusion from the “Legacy of Hogwarts” came as a surprise. At the time of writing this article, it has not been explained why Quidditch cannot be played in the Hogwarts Legacy.

Harry Potter fans may be disappointed to learn that they won’t be able to play Quidditch in the Hogwarts Legacy, but on the other hand, they will be able to fly on broomsticks. It has long been confirmed that Hogwarts Legacy allows players to fly on broomsticks, and they will be able to do this both to bypass and to complete broom race tasks. Brooms can help Hogwarts Legacy players better explore Hogwarts Castle, and they should prove quite useful, even if they can’t be used to play Quidditch.

In addition to brooms, there will be other means of transportation in the “Legacy of Hogwarts”. At the time of writing this article, the full set of vehicles in the “Legacy of Hogwarts” is unknown, but we know that players will be able to travel on the backs of magical creatures such as hippogriffs and thestrals. In fact, one of the pre—order bonuses of Hogwarts Legacy is a thestral. It is possible that other thestrals can be obtained in the game without pre-ordering, but such details have yet to be clarified.

Fans have learned a lot about the “Legacy of Hogwarts” since its initial announcement in 2020, when Warner Bros. Interactive has significantly stepped up its advertising efforts for the game. Fans received detailed presentations of the gameplay of Hogwarts Legacy, and also learned what will be in the collector’s edition of the game. And, as luck would have it, in the very near future there may be more news about the Legacy of Hogwarts.

There are rumors that a new PlayStation State of Play event will take place in September. At the time of writing this article, this event has not been announced, but if it happens, you need to imagine that the appearance of the “Legacy of Hogwarts” is quite likely.

Hogwarts Legacy is released on February 10 on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X, a version for Switch is also in development.