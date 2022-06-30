“Hocus Pocus 2” may be as creepy as ever, but the original cast’s reaction to the trailer couldn’t be more helpful

The Sanderson sisters are back with Hocus Pocus 2 and look better than ever! Seriously, it feels like it hasn’t been 29 years since these Salem witches last rose from the ground. A creepy Hocus Pocus 2 trailer has just been released with the most helpful reactions from the original cast, who are returning as the Sanderson Sisters.

The plot of Hocus Pocus 2 is similar to the plot of the previous film, where a group of children try to revive the Sanderson sisters on Halloween night, thinking that it won’t work, only to deceive them when they come back to life. Walt Disney Pictures has released a video in which the actors of the original “Hocus Pocus” shared their reaction to the recently released trailer. Let’s take a look:

Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Katie Nagimi received the most laudable reviews about watching the trailer of their new film with a lot of laughter and stormy applause at the end. The Beaches actress called the appearance of the candle with a black flame “fabulous”, and all three liked the slogan “Some legends never die”. You can tell that these three screen sisters were proud of their new Halloween movie together.

So, here’s what we know about the long-awaited sequel “Hocus Pocus”. This fall, you can watch the Sanderson Sisters fly to your TV screen by subscribing to Disney+. And, apparently, we have Bette Midler’s seal of approval about the sequel’s “pretty great” plot. So even if it turns out to be a paraphrase of the first movie, I guess we’ll still add some new new elements to the story. In “Hocus Pocus 2,” Kenny Ortega may not return to directing, but Ann Fletcher will take the place of those who directed “Step Forward,” “Proposal” and “Dumplings.” So I guarantee that this choreographer/director will give the film a healthy Disney tone that was in the original sci-fi comedy.

As for who you should expect in the creepy sequel, it goes without saying that the original evil trio who played the Sanderson sisters is back. It doesn’t look like Vinessa Shaw, who played Allison in Hocus Pocus, will appear alongside Omri Katz, who played Max. Thora Birch was originally supposed to return as an adult Dani, but she had to drop out of school due to scheduling conflicts. However, we will see the return of Doug Jones, also known as the fan-favorite character Billy the Zombie.

Of course, you can’t have a sequel without new additions. The cast was joined by Veep star Sam Richardson, as well as Whitney Peake from the revived Gossip Girl, Lilia Buckingham from Brat TV and Belissa Escobedo from Blue Beetle, who played high school students. Expect some Drag Race queens to appear, as well as Tony Hale from Arrested Development and Hannah Waddingham from Ted Lasso, who will round out the updated cast list.

Now that you’ve seen the reaction to the OG trailers, that should convince you to add Hocus Pocus 2 to your watch list this fall. Watch the movie in full for yourself, because the Halloween favorite Hocus Pocus 2 returns to your screens on September 30.