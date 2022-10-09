“Hocus Pocus 2” Ignites Viral Texas Mother Ad Warning About Witches in Movie

A mom from Central Texas has warned parents about “Hocus Pocus 2,” the sequel to the Disney cult classic released last week on the company’s streaming service Disney+. “In the worst case scenario, you will bring hell down on your children and into your home,” Jamie Gooch said. “The whole movie is based on how witches gather children for blood sacrifices.” Released 29 years after Hocus Pocus, Hocus Pocus 2 has been on a rampage this Halloween season. Since its release, the film has become the most successful original on the streaming service. Despite this, Gooch recently went viral, warning families not to watch the movie. The mother of three initially shared her thoughts on “Hocus Pocus 2” on Facebook, but the post has since been deleted. When Gooch told KWTX about her thoughts on the original Disney+ movie, she warned viewers of a “worst-case scenario” that could “bring down hell on your kids and in your home.”

“Don’t watch this movie,” she warned, “everyone thinks it’s fake and innocent, but they can cast whatever spells they want, anything can pass through this TV screen into your house.” based on witches collecting children for blood sacrifices… I believe everything that appears on our TV screens: something is attached to it, I myself saw what I saw with my own eyes or heard on the TV screen, they manifest themselves in real life. Everyone thinks it’s fake and innocent, but they can use any spell they want. Anything can get into your house through this TV screen.” According to Gooch, she felt obligated to warn other moms about the media they may be allowing their children to view. Shortly after she posted her message, one viral moment followed by another, Blair Erskine, the writer of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, posted a parody of the original video on Twitter:

DON’T let your kids watch hocus pocus!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/E990pFFVGC — blaire erskine (@blaireerskine) October 6, 2022

The Gooch family are Christians and do not participate in Halloween. A resident of Troy, Texas, said she had not celebrated this holiday for four or five years, explaining that “the thought of our children being exposed to the dark” “upsets” her. “I like everything about home and home, I like creating a safe environment for my family and friends, I believe everything starts here, everything starts at home,” Gooch told KWTX. “So beware and remember what we bring into our homes and into our daily lives, my husband and our children must experience something different here in our home than what they experience in the world.”

She believes that a spiritual war is being waged against American homes. “We haven’t participated in Halloween for about four or five years, it’s just the way we live now,” Gooch said. “It saddens me to think that our children will be exposed to darkness.” Since Hocus Pocus 2 was released recently, she focused her post on the film, but her message is much broader. “I think it’s more than just a movie, it’s more than Halloween, it’s a year-round thing, we constantly need to be careful with what we consume, what we bring and what we ship. Gooch said. “I believe everything that comes to our TV screens: something is attached to it, I myself saw what I saw with my own eyes or heard on the TV screen, it was embodied in real life, and then I think: “My God, what did I eat?”

She said she received a lot of positive feedback, despite some calling her “crazy” or harsher. “I was a little scared when I clicked on the post because I was afraid of the reaction I would get… the post was for people who doubted the decisions they needed to make for their family,” Gooch told KWTX. “It was wonderful in the sense that many people agreed with me that they already knew, there were some who did not understand, but it was welcomed: tell me your opinion, I want to hear where you’re from, although it doesn’t change my beliefs or what I choose to do with my family.”