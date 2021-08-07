Hobbs & Shaw 2: Producer Ensures The Rock Will Follow

Hobbs & Shaw 2: After exchanging provocative comments with Vin Diesel, fans of the Fast & Furious franchise were left wondering about the return of Dwayne Johnson. The actor stated that he would not be in the next feature, but had not commented on a participation in Hobbs & Shaw 2.

Now, producer Hiram Garcia has commented, during an interview with Collider, that he is already working on the sequel and that Johnson will be in the film.

“Right now, we’re trying to figure out what this sequel will look like, but we have some really big ideas,” Garcia said. “After filming The Fast & The Furious 8, Dwayne Johnson made the clear decision to end his main feature films for all the obvious reasons He wished us all the best and shifted our focus to other ways of storytelling. So while he’s not in the tenth and eleventh film in the franchise, it won’t interfere in any way with our plans for Hobbs.”

“Obviously, all of these characters exist in the Fast & Furious universe and we love to see every aspect of that universe thrive and succeed,” he continued. “We just have specific plans for what we want to do with Hobbs and I think fans will love it! We’re working to deliver something very unique and we know the studio is looking forward to getting us done as soon as possible.”

So far there is no information about a new Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw, other than Garcia’s comment. However, his speech suggests that the project is one of Universal Pictures’ top priorities. With that, it is possible that the confirmation of the sequence will be announced later this year, or in the beginning of 2022.