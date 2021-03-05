Hoa, game with Ghibli aesthetic, wins 7 minutes gameplay

Hoa had a new stretch of gameplay released by the developer studio Skrollcat Studio. The video is about 7 minutes long and shows challenges that players must face when the game is released.

Narrated by the co-founder of the studio and art director, Son Tra, the excerpt shows an early part of the game, demonstrating the forest and the concept of gameplay. In the video, small animals are presented that can help the player to pass through his obstacles, which appears as a key point of the gameplay.

The game has a very friendly air and its aesthetics are very reminiscent of the animations of Studio Ghibli, an animation studio known as Spirited Away, My Totoro Neighbor, The Castle in the Sky and so many other titles. Thus, in addition to bringing simplicity, it also shows very beautiful and well-chosen features.

We also see a common enemy being introduced, a kind of robot. What is curious about this passage is that this enemy does not hurt the main character, he only pushes away. According to Tra, this was a decision by the Skrollcat Studio team, to make the challenges imposed as less violent as possible.

Other than that, despite appearing very harmless, a moth that appears at the end of the video is mentioned as a big boss in the game. It remains to be seen how the Skrollcat Studio team thought of this challenge.

Hoa is described by the creators as a beautiful puzzle game with lovely music and a relaxing, peaceful atmosphere. The title of the game is also the name of the main character, who enters a journey of many unusual environments. Expected for April this year, it can be played on the Nintendo Switch and also on the PC. More details can be found on the Steam page and also on the official website.