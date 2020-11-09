HMD Global, New Nokia 8V 5G UW with 5G Support

HMD Global has announced the Nokia 8 V 5G UW smartphone, the new version of the Nokia 8.3 5G targeted at Verizon customers in the US. Sharing the same features as the Nokia 8.3 5G, the smartphone gets its power from the Snapdragon 765G mobile platform.

HMD Global, which took the name rights of the Nokia brand for 10 years in 2016, organized a new promotional event in the USA today. Nokia 8 V 5G UW, a new version of the Nokia 8.3 5G targeted at Verizon customers in the US, was announced as part of the event.

On the technical side, the Nokia 8 V 5G UW, which offers the same features as the Nokia 8.3 5G, comes with a 6.81-inch IPS LCD display with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. Protected by Gorilla Glass technology, on the upper left side of this screen is a 24 MP front camera with a hole design.

What does the Nokia 8 V 5G UW offer?

The smartphone, which comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and a special programmable Google Assistant button in terms of design, is powered by the Qualcomm signed Snapdragon 765G platform. In addition to the chip, 6 GB / 8 GB RAM and 64/128 GB internal storage options are offered to the user.

When we turn the device to the back, the quad rear camera system welcomes us. The camera system placed in a circle module consists of a 64 MP primary sensor, a 12 MP ultra wide angle sensor, a 2 MP macro lens and a 2 MP depth sensor. At this point, Nokia says it uses PureView imaging system and ZEISS optics in both the rear cameras and the 24 MP front camera.

The smartphone, which is said to be ready for Android 11, comes out of the box with the Android 10 operating system. Other features of the device include a 4,500 mAh battery that supports NFC, Bluetooth 5.0 and 18 W fast wired charging.

The smartphone, which Nokia has promised a three-year software update, will take its place on the shelves for $ 699 in Meteor Gray color option. It is unknown which memory and storage configurations this price applies to.

Nokia 8 V 5G UW specifications:

Display: 6.81 inch, 2400 x 1080 pixels, IPS LCD

Processor: Snapdragon 765G

RAM: 6/8 GB

Storage: 64/128 GB

Rear Camera: 64 MP + 12 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP

Front Camera: 24 MP

Battery: 4,500 mAh with 18 W fast charging support

Connectivity: Wi-Fi 802.11 a / b / g / n / ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot

Operating System: Android 10 Colors: Meteor Gray



