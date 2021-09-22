HMD Announces Nokia G50, 5G Cell Phone To Arrive In Brazil

Nokia G50: The Finnish company HMD Global, current holder of the Nokia brand license, announced a new 5G smartphone from the legendary manufacturer. It is the Nokia G50, an intermediary device that combines the “strength and technology characteristic of Nokia products”.

The model features the Snapdragon 480 chip, plus a 6.82″ HD+ screen and a triple rear camera scheme, which includes a 48 MP sensor. It also has a 5,000 mAh battery with an 18W charger, plus unlocking via biometrics or facial recognition.

HMD Global has even confirmed that it is ready for the Android 12 update when the platform is officially released by Google, as well as having monthly security and software updates guaranteed.

The model will be sold in three configurations:

4GB RAM with 64GB of storage;

4GB of RAM with 128GB of storage;

6GB of RAM with 128GB of storage.

The device comes pre-installed with the Spotify streaming platform, plus 30 days of free use of the ExpressVPN private browsing service.

Availability

The Nokia G50 will be available in some markets from this Wednesday (22) in gold and blue. In the United States, it costs $300 — or about R$1,580 in direct currency conversion. The manufacturer informed that the model is scheduled to arrive in Brazil “in the coming months”.