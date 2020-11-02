Hits Top 10 on Billboard Radio Airplay chart with ‘Dynamite’

Successful K-Pop group BTS achieves a new world record by landing the top 10 on the Billboard chart.

BTS lands their first top 10 on a Billboard radio playlist, as “Dynamite” climbs from 11th to 9th in its 11th week on the Pop Songs poll (dated November 7).

The song, released Aug. 21 on BigHit Entertainment / Columbia Records, rises with a 6% increase in the survey, which measures total weekly streams, as tabulated by Nielsen Music / MRC Data, among its reporting dashboard. about 160 main 40 main stations.

“Dynamite” is the sixth entry of BTS’s career on Pop Songs, and the first single from the act in the English language and we will give you all the details in Somagnews.

The group previously peaked at # 22 on the chart with “Boy With Luv” featuring Halsey in May 2019. They first appeared on the chart dated December 23, 2017, with “MIC Drop” featuring Designer.

Tremendous success of BTS

BTS now also features the hottest pop songs from a South Korean act, as the septet’s success surpasses PSY’s “Gangnam Style” peak number 10 in October 2012.

After “Dynamite” debuted on the Pop Songs chart on August 29, JJ Ryan, program director at KJYO Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, predicted:

“I hope this song continues to grow [and] stuck in listeners’ heads.”

“All [BTS] records are catchy, but this really caught my eye as being fun and thought-provoking,” said Will Calder, director of branding and programming at WPOI Tampa and WPYO Orlando, Florida.

“Is this record going to be a mass-appeal song? I think this one has that staying power, my instinct tells me.”

“Dynamite” previously became BTS’s first number one on the Billboard Hot 100 of all genres, streaming, sales, and broadcasting, when it debuted at the top of the chart dated September 5. It also marked the first leader on the list for an all-South Korean act, beating second “Gangnam,” which ranks second.

“Dynamite” has also ruled both the Billboard Global 200 and the Global Excl. US Charts



