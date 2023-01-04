It was announced that Hitman 3 would be renamed World Of Assassination to include Hitman 1 and 2.

According to VGC, the last part of the trilogy of stealth games, released in 2021, will be Hitman World Of Assassination on January 26. The first two games (released in 2016 and 2018 respectively) will be available through the existing Access Pass system.

The current owners of Hitman 3 will receive a free upgrade to World Of Assassination on all platforms.

Announcing the plans, developer IO Interactive explained that it “greatly simplifies the purchase process” for new players, making World Of Assassination the only available option to start playing Hitman.

“Essentially, these two changes will mean that all new players and existing owners of Hitman 3 will have the same ownership of the underlying content,” IO said.

“There will be no more confusion about which edition to buy, what content you have, how to redeem Legacy packages or import seats, etc. That’s over.”

Two new available editions — Hitman World Of Assassination and Hitman World Of Assassination Deluxe Pack — will replace the current ways of buying Hitman 1, Hitman 2 and Hitman 3.

Existing players will be able to buy various additional content packages so that they don’t have to buy what they already have.

In addition, individual Hitman 1 and Hitman 2 games will be withdrawn from sale on all platforms. “If you already have these games, you’ll still be able to access them just like you do today,” IO said.

“Of course, most of the content included in these games remains available to play in Hitman World of Assassination with all the improvements made in Hitman 3.”

Last year, NME named Hitman 3 one of the best PS5 games in 2022.

“IO Interactive somehow went unnoticed, despite the fact that it constantly releases great Hitman games,” the review says. “The strength of their work allowed them to make a game about Agent 007. Don’t sleep on their most polished and vibrant work.”