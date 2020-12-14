HITMAN III’s Opening Cinematic Released

IO Interactive has released the opening cinematic of HITMAN III, which will be presented to players at the beginning of next year. HITMAN III, which will be the last game in the trilogy, will be released on January 20, 2021.

HITMAN III, developed by IO Interactive, was shown for the first time at the PlayStation 5 event held in June last year and where many new games were shown. The developer team, which has shared many details about the game since then, has now released the opening cinematic of the game. The production, which will be the final game of the assassin trilogy, will also end the story of Agent 47.

The director of the game, Mattias Engström, said in a statement about the game in the past months that the HITMAN III will be in a darker tone compared to the other games in the trilogy and will contain some surprise elements above the basic HITMAN experience. The new video, which supports the director’s discourse, allows us to get a brief glimpse of what awaits us in the game. You can watch the video from the end of the page.

The story of the HITMAN series:

HITMAN series, which first appeared with HITMAN: Codename 47 in 2000, has become one of the most popular series of the game world over the years. The series, which develops day by day with different games, focuses on the story of Agent 47, who was raised to be a callous and completely professional assassin from an early age.

Agent 47, born as a clone, is referred to by this name because it is the clone number ’47’. The company wants to throw the 47 aside after using it in tough tasks for a long time. From this moment on, we are witnessing the end of the years-long professional story of Agent 47 and the birth of the story of a personal character.

HITMAN III, which will be the final game of the trilogy, will be on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X on January 20, 2020 | The S will be released on January 20, 2021 for Stadia and Nintendo Switch. The standard version of the game, which is distributed by Epic Games on the PC side, can now be pre-ordered for 260 TL.

HITMAN III – Official Opening Cinematic



