Hitman III’s Gameplay Video Released

Game Informer has released the gameplay video showing the first five minutes of the upcoming Hitman III. The published video reveals that the game will be enchanted, especially with its graphics.

One of the first video games we will meet in 2021 will be Hitman III. Our assassin character, who entered our lives for the first time years ago, will take office this time in Dubai. As the exciting wait for the game continues, Game Informer released a video showing what will happen in the first five minutes of the game.

Hitman III, being developed by IO Interactive, appeared for the first time at the launch of PlayStation 5. The developer team later announced that the game will be released on January 20 and will be available to PC gamers via Xbox Series X, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Epic Games.

Hitman III will be spoken mostly with its graphics

The new generation game consoles impressed the players, especially with their graphical support. Naturally, the games that will be released for this console will be talked about with their graphic features. We can already see this clearly in the gameplay video for Hitman III. The vibrancy of the graphics, the quality of the effects and all other visual elements reveal that Hitman III will be enchanted with its graphics.

According to the statements of IO Interactive, Hitman III will take place in China in general. Our character, whom we know as Agent 47, will retire after successfully completing his last duties. We probably won’t see a new game that is a sequel to Hitman III again. However, the developer team can take the game to different places and start writing a new story. In the meantime, let’s remind you that the price of the game in Epic Games is announced as 260 TL and let’s leave you with the promotional video that includes the first five minutes of Hitman III.

Hitman III’s first 5 minutes, that’s how it will be



