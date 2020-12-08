Hitman III gets new trailer in 4K! Details

Hitman III today received a new trailer by the production company IO Interactive showing a little more of its beautiful graphics running in 4K – if you have a monitor and internet good enough to see the material in high resolution, of course.

The video details a little more of the scenarios that will be visited throughout the campaign, in addition to showing some gameplay concepts with Agent 47 in action.

It’s cool to see the promotional material in 4K, as the game will run at this resolution on new generation consoles, with faster loadings and a stable frame rate of 60 fps. Thanks to the increased hardware power of the new consoles, for the first time we will have up to 300 NPC in the same scenario at once!

The launch of the game is scheduled for January 20, 2021, with versions for PC (via Epic Games Store), Xbox Series X | S, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, PS4 and Nintendo Switch (via streaming in the cloud). Are you excited for this new adventure? What platform do you want to play on? Comment below!



