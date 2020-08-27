Hitman and Shadowrun are now on the Epic Games Store

Epic Games Store offers its newest rotation of free games for PC. Those chosen until September 3 are Hitman and Shadowrun Collection.

New free games are now available in the rotation of the Epic Games Store. The chosen ones on this occasion have been Hitman and Shadowrun Collection. They will remain at no additional cost until September 3 at 17:00 CEST.

On the other hand, from September 3 to 10, it will be offered in the same program Into the Breach, one of the most prominent indies of the 2018 batch. To access them you will only need an Epic Games account. From its launcher you can add games to your virtual library forever. No subscriptions, no payments to third parties. As simple as adding and completing the catwalk.

Shadowrun Collection, 3 games in one

The peculiarity of this rotation is that the Shadowrun collection includes three titles: Shadowrun Returns, Shadowrun Dragonfall (Director’s Cut) and Shadowrun Hong Kong (Extended Edition). You can enjoy three great RPGs without spending a single euro.

In Hitman’s case, it is the first installment in the murder world trilogy. It includes the six episodes of the initial season and its prologue. This way you can travel to Paris, Sapienza, Marrakech, Bangkok, Colorado and Hokkaido. The contents of the GOTY edition do not participate in the promotion.

Everything is ready for Hitman 3. IO Interactive will collaborate with Epic Games so that the new delivery remains in its store exclusively for the first 12 months after its launch. Upon its arrival on January 20, 2021, PC users will only be able to purchase it there. The study confirmed the possibility of moving the progress of Hitman 2 on Steam to the new platform. So far no further details of the process have emerged.

The giant behind Fortnite is in the middle of a dispute against Apple. Recently a judge temporarily halted the suspension of Unreal Enige on iOS and macOS. The conflict between the two will continue.



