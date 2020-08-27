Hitman 3 will offer an upgrade to its digital version

Hitman 3 will only have an upgrade from the current generation to PS5 and Xbox Series X in digital version. It will hit the market on January 20, 2021.

IO Interactive confirms the release date and the editions that Hitman 3 will receive. Agent 47 will close the trilogy on January 20, 2021 on PS5, Xbox Series X, PS4, Xbox One, PC and Google Stadia.

It will have two editions. The standard copy will include the Trinity package as a pre-order bonus. This DLC expands the player inventory with 9 items inspired by the three installments of this reboot. In numbers we would be talking about three briefcases, three silenced pistols and three suits.

The second, the Deluxe Edition, will be accompanied by various elements that revolve around development. You’ll get the digital soundtrack, director’s commentary for the mission intro, a digital artbook, various cosmetic suits, and “deluxe escalation missions”. If you book it, you will also be eligible for the Trinity package.

Upgrade to PS5 and Xbox Series X

The company has revealed its plans for how it will tie-in with next-gen consoles. The upgrade of the current generation version will be made only in digital format. That is, if you buy a digital copy for PS4, you will be able to download the one for PS5 at no additional cost when it is released. In the case of the Xbox ecosystem, it will make use of the Smart Delivery functionality.

We do not know at this time which distributor will carry the Hitman 3 launch plan in physical format, although this edition will be exempt from the upgrade program. Remember that the third installment is the first to be published and produced by IO Interactive independently.

We recently learned that the PC version will be exclusive to the Epic Games Store for 12 months from its landing on the market. Hitman 3 will delve into technologies such as virtual reality, available from the outset for PS VR users. Through this link you can find out all the details.



