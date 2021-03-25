Hitman 3 will have DLCs based on the 7 deadly sins

Hitman 3 is about to receive a new series of content packs. According to information released by the production company IO Interactive, they will be based on the 7 deadly sins and the first one was named The Greed Enumeration Escalation.

Apparently, this new package brings a new contract that apparently will have its shares in an alternative version of the Dubai mission, in addition to bringing a new outfit to unlock and the Devil’s Cane and Greedy Little Coin as extra items for your arsenal. .

Check out the trailer that gives you an idea of what the next Hitman 3 package will look like:

It is worth mentioning that the package in question will be available to the public from March 30 for US $ 4.99 (without taxes or fees, equivalent to about R $ 28). Each of the other six will be offered for that price when launched, or you can buy them all at once for $ 29.99.

Hitman 3 is available for Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S, PS4, PS5 and PC.