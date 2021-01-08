Hitman 3 will have Dark Souls-style shortcuts to find

There is no doubt that Dark Souls inspired many elements seen in other games, and Hitman 3 promises to adopt one of them. According to IO Interactive, the next title in the series will feature a shortcut system.

As you can see in the video below (courtesy of GameInformer magazine’s YouTube channel), the action title will bring shortcuts that open in just one direction, requiring you to explore the entire area first to release them. Once open, you can use them in future missions to facilitate the fulfillment of objectives.

Hitman 3 is scheduled to hit stores on January 20, and versions for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Switch and PC.