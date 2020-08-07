Hitman 3 will be playable with PlayStation VR

IO-Interactive is working on the final order for Agent 47, a new stealth adventure in which we will have to put all his skills to the test.

Agent 47 did not miss the appointment. Hitman 3 has been shown in a new trailer in which important news has been announced. And it is that the IO-Interactive video game will incorporate support for virtual reality. The video game, which will go on sale in the current and the next generation, will have compatibility with PlayStation VR. This has been confirmed in the State of Play, the digital event in which the novelties of PlayStation 4, PlayStation VR and PlayStation 5 have been presented. It has been confirmed that the title will be marketed in January 2021.

It is an exclusive mode that you can see in the trailer on these lines, which will allow us to play the entire game in virtual reality. Warner Bros. Interactive and IO-Interactive have teamed up again to publish the new installment starring Agent 47, as announced at the PlayStation 5 game launch event.

Two consoles, two different strategies

PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X follow a different strategy, something that is also reflected in the compatibility of the different peripherals. In the case of the Microsoft machine, which seeks natural continuity, all the controls work. Instead, games developed specifically for PS5 will only be compatible with DualSense, as the Japanese want to take advantage of all its features. The PlayStation 4 DualShock 4 will work with backward compatible titles, while PlayStation VR and PlayStation Move can be used on the new platform. This means that virtual reality will have a presence in the new generation.

PlayStation VR has been Sony’s firm commitment to virtual reality in recent years. As of today, it has not yet been announced if the company will choose to launch new improved headsets for PlayStation 5, but in the meantime, there are still many worlds to explore. The system was commercialized in 2016 and since then it has received titles such as Resident Evil 7: Biohazard, Astro Bot: Rescue Mission, Beat Saber, Tetris Effect or Marvel’s Iron Man VR.



