Hitman 3 wheels in 4K and 60fps on Xbox Series S / X

Hitman 3 won a new trailer showing the graphic quality of the game. In the video, the producer presents the main points of the game, such as a lighting system and reflections with Ray Tracing technology, more real weather effects, and confirmation that the game will run in 4K / HDR at 60 fps on the Xbox Series S / X, PS5 and PCs. It will be released on January 20, 2021.

The trailer, set in the Chongqing region in China, mixes scenes from Agent 47 in action, and commentary from the game’s production team on what’s new in this version. In addition to those previously mentioned, the game will also bring a more improved AI, with a more real behavior of NPCs.

In addition, players will be able to play the previous versions of the game with all the improvements presented in Hitman 3. That is, we will have improved graphics and gameplay on the new generation consoles: PS5 and Xbox Series S / X. The game will also be released for PS4 and Xbox One in a version without so many improvements, and with a version via streaming for Nintendo Switch, called Hitman 3: Cloud Version.

