On Thursday (7), IO Interactive released a trailer for Hitman 3 showing how the virtual reality experience for the new agent game will be.

The recording below shows a little exploration in the skin of the series protagonist, as well as some action moments and even parts of the story that we will follow using PlayStation VR.

Hitman 3 will be available on January 20 for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PC and Stadia.