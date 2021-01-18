Hitman 3: trailer has blood and stunning scenery

Hitman 3 will be released on January 20 and IO Interactive has just released the launch trailer, offering eager fans a small taste of what’s to come this week. Spoilers: a lot of killing and stunning scenery.

The video shows the return of Agent 47 wielding his vast arsenal to eliminate his victims. While several of the weapons – such as sniper rifles and knives – are returning, players can also make use of new means of murder. Check out the trailer:

The game will be the third and final installment in the Hitman franchise reboot trilogy, giving direct continuity to the second game. Players will again take on the role of Agent 47 in pursuit of targets in diverse settings around the world, including Dubai, Berlin and China.

Hitman 3 will be released for PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X / S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC, through the Epic Games Store – the game runs at 4K and 60FPS in the new generation. You can also check the list of trophies if you are interested in the infamous platinum.

Looking forward to Agent 47’s new misadventures? Comment with us in the comments section below!