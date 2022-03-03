Hitman 3 Reveals Its News During The Month Of March

Hitman 3: The studio behind Hitman 3 shares the roadmap that it will follow during the month of March 2022. Important changes are expected in the arcade mode.

Hitman 3 outlines the roadmap that IO-Interactive has prepared for this month of March. The Danish company is focused on making major changes to the Elusive Targets arcade mode, adding support for Patient Zero missions when using Contracts.

What content will come to Hitman 3 in March 2022?

March 3, 2022 – 3 new elusive contracts along with unlockable (Sieger AR552 Tactical)

March 11, 2022 – The Collector, Dartmoor’s elusive target

March 17, 2022 – Support for contracts mode in Patient Zero

March 24 – 3 new eusive contracts along with unlockable (HWK21 Covert)

Elusive Contracts Arcade Mode Changes

From IO-Interactive they warn of some changes in the way in which the missions are raised since the first wave of the month. “We reintroduce the introduction of each individual mission in the arcade contract mode and there will only be a single persistent complication through each contract.”

The complication they are referring to are mutators that disrupt the normal functioning of the level. Until now it was usual to find up to three of them. Of course, they warn that more modifications will come in the future.

“All elusive target bounties will have three targets per arcade bounty. We will avoid complications that are considered creatively restrictive or can result in instant failure, this includes the ‘hide all bodies’ complication. Lastly, we will look into making all complications in this mode optional. If we don’t find any unexpected issues, we hope to implement it in our next patch.”

Remember that Hitman 3 is available on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, PC, Google Stadia and Nintendo Switch. In the contents of Hitman 1 it is necessary to have the Hitman 1 GOTY Access Pass.