Hitman 3 reveals its list of trophies and finally has platinum!

Trophy enthusiasts should remember that the last two games in the Hitman franchise did not have the long-awaited platinum trophy, the ultimate symbol that a player managed to complete 100% of the challenges of a title, but that was solved in Hitman 3!

In the newest game in the series we will have a total of 47 base trophies to collect, which will guarantee the unlocking of a platinum called “World of Assassination”, as disclosed by the producer IO Interactive on its official Twitter:

🏆 Complete all 47 trophies in HITMAN 3 and you'll unlock the Platinum Trophy, World of Assassination. Good luck! pic.twitter.com/DP3sprhWZr — IO Interactive (@IOInteractive) January 11, 2021

If you want, you can see here the complete list of achievements. Although the version quoted in the post is that of PS5, the list is expected to be identical on PS4. If we count the Hitman 2 and DLC expansions of the first Hitman, there will be 84 trophies to hunt throughout the missions!

Hitman 3 will be released on January 20, 2021 for PS5, PS4, PC, Google Stadia, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One and even for Nintendo Switch, in a version running in the cloud. Are you going to try to get the platinum trophy? Comment below!