Hitman 3 Responds To Steam Launch Complaints With Free Content

Hitman 3: The arrival of the game on Valve’s platform has caused discomfort among the community due to some decisions made by IO-Interactive. The arrival of Hitman 3 on Steam has triggered the phenomenon of review bombing and criticism. Some decisions by IO-Interactive have not gone down too well with the gaming community, who have not only complained about the price of the packs, but also pointed out other additional problems. The study has responded to the protests and has sung the mea culpa, but in addition to the apologies it has revealed that it will compensate the players.

“The launch of Hitman 3 on Steam has not gone according to plan. We were excited to release the game on Steam with new content, and we knew that the level of anticipation and excitement from players was high, especially since the title had been exclusive for a year on Epic. In the end, we failed to meet our own expectations on release, so we don’t like that our Steam community started the Hitman 3 journey this way,” they say in the statement.

What are the compensations?

Those who have purchased Hitman 3 or anyone who does by February 19th will be guaranteed a free upgrade:

Purchasers of the Hitman 3 Standard Edition will receive an upgrade to the Deluxe Edition.

Purchasers of the Deluxe Edition or the Hitman Trilogy will receive a free upgrade to the Seven Deadly Sins Collection.

The process began on January 27 and has started to work automatically on Steam. To claim the free update just start the game.

Hitman 3 is available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PC and Nintendo Switch, although the latter is a cloud version. IO Interactive, meanwhile, is working on new games, including a completely new installment of James Bond 007, which will not be based on any cinematographic product.