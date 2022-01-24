Hitman 3 Receives Strong Criticism From The Community After Its Launch On Steam

Hitman 3: IO-Interactive publishes Hitman 3 on Steam one year after its release on the Epic Games Store. The players are not happy with the result. The arrival of Hitman 3 on Steam has not been the way users thought. The latest installment in the murder world trilogy debuted on the Valve client just a year after making its debut on the Epic Game Store. However, IO-Interactive’s pricing and additional content policy has led to a storm of negative reviews.

“The game is great. Really. But I don’t want to recommend it right now because it has a lot of problems due to the decisions that IO-Interactive makes that I don’t share”, explains Duckilous, author of one of the most voted reviews on Steam. Currently the mean is set to ‘varied’. Only 53% of tests are positive.

The reasons why Hitman 3 has been poorly received on Steam

One of the negative comments that are constantly repeated is how confusing it is to acquire the contents prior to the third installment. Hitman 3 allows you to play all the scenarios and escalation contracts available in its predecessors. In other words, in a single place you can play the missions that you already enjoyed in previous games but with the graphical and playable improvements of the last one, in addition to having unified progress.

There are currently 12 additional contents available for Hitman 3. Four of them correspond to the Access Pass for Hitman and Hitman 2. The basic content is priced at 29.99 euros and 39.99 euros, respectively. If you want to add the expansions they received, you have to add another 9.99 euros and 34.99 euros. In total, getting all the elements so far for Hitman 3 leads you to pay a sum of 114.96 euros. If you buy them with some of the current packages you will receive a discount of between 25% and 7%.

Users also point out that the launch price of Hitman 3 is higher than it should be. After a year on the market, it starts at the same price as when it was sold on the Epic Games Store, something that Steam players have not received well. As if that weren’t enough, the requirement to stay online while playing the single player experience has already shown its weaknesses. On Steam it is common to find queues to access the game.