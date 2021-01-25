Hitman 3: ray tracing will receive game update

We already saw recently that Hitman 3 managed to achieve 4K on the Xbox Series X, which certainly pleased the fans of the game and now a new announcement from the Xbox informs that the game will win another update with ray-tracing support on the Xbox Series X and S Check the complete statement with all the news.

The statement is signed by Maurizio de Pascale, CTO of IO Interactive, who informs that the update will be released for next generation consoles. Obviously, the statement sent by the Xbox does not mention the PlayStation 5, but it is mentioned that the update should be made available for the Series S and X.

We see Hitman as a ‘live game’ and our January 20 release date is just the beginning of a journey, in which we will continue to work on the game and add new features.

Thus, we can expect great news for the title that should remain in focus for a long period.

Pascale did not reveal exactly when the new update should arrive, but he did mention some details of how it should be done.

It’s great that the X | S Series GPU has hardware support for Ray-Tracing. We have already started working on RT technology for the renderer in our Glacier engine, and once that is considered ready, we will definitely bring it to the X | S series hardware.

Although not specifically mentioned, it is highly likely that the novelty will also reach Windows PCs and Sony’s PS5, however this has not yet been officially confirmed, so it is ideal to wait for more information, while Microsoft console owners have launched. in 2020 there is already much to celebrate.