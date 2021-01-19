Hitman 3 presents its spectacular launch trailer

IO Interactive shows the spectacular Hitman 3 launch trailer. Coming January 20 to PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, PC and Nintendo Switch.

Hitman 3 has everything ready for its landing on January 20. PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, PC, Google Stadia and Nintendo Switch will receive the end of a trip for Agent 47, in which another series of contracts awaits him that will take him to travel half the planet. You can see the spectacular launch trailer of him in the header of this news.

The third installment has some peculiarities in several of the platforms where it will be launched. On Nintendo Switch, for example, its launch was confirmed at the same time as the rest. It will do so in the Cloud Edition version, which means that it will not run natively on the console, but will do so via streaming. Click here to know all the information about it.

On the other hand, the versions of the PlayStation family will have the possibility of playing it entirely in virtual reality. Exclusive to PS VR, the feature lets you delve into the entire trilogy from a unique perspective so far. Yes, it not only works in the scenarios of the new one, but it extends in the rest of the levels of the two previous works. We recently learned that PC players will not have to buy Hitman 2 again to have it within 3, given the availability of the new one exclusively for the Epic Games Store.

Six are the main levels of Hitman 3. We will travel to Dubai, Dartmoor, Berlin, Chongqing, Mendoza and the Carpathians. At MeriStation we were able to board the first pair during our first impressions. In the text we said that our passage through it had been “excellent, up to what we expected.” Two novelties stand out: one, the smartphone, the gadget with which we will start all levels. It will allow us to take clues and hack electronic gates with its camera. Second, the shortcuts, a way to permanently open routes that are unlocked by meeting certain requirements. Read the full text at this link.