Hitman 3 PC version first on Epic Games Store

Hitman 3 is among the highly anticipated games of the upcoming period. While IO Interactive increased the excitement a little more with a new trailer shared for the game, it also gave important information about the availability of the game.

To meet Hitman 3, it is necessary to be patient until January 2021. The PC version of the game, which will also offer virtual reality support from the very beginning, will be sold only on the Epic Games Store for 12 months. Those who want to buy the game on Steam will have to wait until 2022.

Hitman 3 will be available to play on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One and Google Stadia from next January. The new trailer also gives a little more detail about the game.

The trailer features a new section of Thornbridge Manor where the play takes place. The setting, reminiscent of a mysterious murder novel, creates the impression that a murder has already been committed and Agent 47 has come to investigate this murder.

As the wait for Hitman 3 continues, another good news came from the Epic Games Store for fans of the series. Hitman, released in 2016, will be available for free download from the Epic Games Store between August 27 and September 3.



