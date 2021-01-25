Hitman 3 owns digital sales of the franchise in the UK

Hitman 3 is the first major release in 2021 and, as expected, it ranked number one in game sales in the UK, exceeding the launch numbers of its predecessor, Hitman 2, by 17% in 2018. In addition, IO Interactive also declared the game to be the biggest digital release in the franchise’s history.

The PS5 version of Hitman 3 was by far the dominant edition, with 49% of sales on Sony’s new console, according to Gamesindustry.biz. The Xbox version accounted for 27%, while the PS4 version accounted for 25%. These numbers represent the physical editions of the game. Check out the list of best sellers in the UK last week:

Hitman 3

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Mario Kart 8: Deluxe

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Grand Theft Auto 5

Ring Fit Adventure

Just Dance 2021

Minecraft (Switch)

FIFA 21

Sales of PS5 games grew 324% in the previous week due to a new batch of the device being sold at UK retailers. Spider-Man: Miles Morales rose 161%, jumping from 12th to 5th position; Demon’s Souls was a priority for some players and saw an impressive 291% increase in sales, reaching 27th place.

Hitman 3 is the biggest digital launch of the franchise

IO Interactive also revealed on its social networks that the launch of Hitman 3 was the largest in the history of the franchise in digital format. The developer did not release the official figures, but celebrated Agent 47’s record on Twitter. Check out the publication:

HITMAN 3 has arrived! And it's the biggest digital launch in franchise history. pic.twitter.com/7j8rDkEhAa — IO Interactive (@IOInteractive) January 22, 2021

Hitman 3 is available for PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X / S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC, through the Epic Games Store – the game runs at 4K and 60FPS in the new generation. You can also check the list of trophies if you are interested in the infamous platinum.