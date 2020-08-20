Hitman 3 on PC will be exclusive to the Epic Games Store

IO Interactive confirms a collaboration agreement to publish Hitman 3 on PC exclusively for the Epic Games Store. It will last until January 2022.

The PC version of Hitman 3 will be exclusive to the Epic Games Store. This has been confirmed by IO Interactive, who detail that the collaboration period will be 12 months, that is, until January 2022.

“As an independent studio, our agreement with Epic has allowed us the freedom to create Hitman 3 exactly how we wanted and to be able to publish it ourselves directly to players,” the studio comments. They confirm that players will be able to take their Steam Hitman 2 progress to the third installment on the Epic Games Store. It will also be possible to import the locations of the first two to the new store.

The Hitman 3 pre-order campaign on all platforms will begin this August.

New location: Dartmoor

The news of the exclusivity is accompanied by the revelation of its second location. Dartmoor, England will introduce you to the mystery of the Thornbridge. A murder has been committed in the mansion of a powerful family. Agent 47 will be hired to investigate the case and hunt down the culprit.

Nick Price, lead writer of the title, explains that for this mission we will be able to interact with up to 11 main characters, each with their own crossover plots and defining elements. “Every member of the family is a possible suspect and it’s quite a challenge to make sure nothing goes wrong simply because the player wants to play around. We have made an effort so that the situations vary depending on the discoveries you make ”, he concludes.

In this way, Dartmoor joins Dubai as two of the confirmed scenarios so far. What we also know is that PlayStation VR users will be able to play Hitman 3 from start to finish on their virtual reality device. This includes the content of the first two installments. You can know all the details here.



