Hitman 3 hits 4K on Xbox Series X! Details

Fans of the legendary Agent 47 had reason to celebrate this week, with the release of Hitman 3 this Wednesday (20). In a curious format, which allows the import of the levels of the other two games in the trilogy, the game closes the new story arc with a flourish and brings complex and interesting scenarios, with wide freedom, as we pointed out in our analysis.

Hitman 3 offers a free upgrade to the new generation of consoles and, as usual, the Digital Foundry channel took advantage of the launch to analyze what IO Interactive managed to extract from the powerful PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X | S. Unlike most of the last major releases, the final chapter of the new Agent 47 saga clearly shows the difference in firepower between the three devices.

For those looking for maximum image quality, the Xbox Series X is the right choice. Microsoft’s most powerful console manages to achieve native 4K resolution of 3840×2160 pixels, bringing texture quality in Ultra and shadows in Alto. The frame rate remains at 60 FPS most of the time, with the game experiencing falls at specific times such as when shooting with a telescopic sight or when crossing the vegetation of the Mendoza map.

For those who want to escape from instability, the PS5 is the best bet. The Sony console keeps the 60FPS set at all times, even in scenarios where the Xbox Series X has crashes. However, the game runs here at a resolution of 3200×1800 pixels, with textures in Ultra and shadows in Medium, which may already be of great size for most players.

Finally, Xbox Series S owners also receive good news, albeit not as exciting as that of the other two devices. The most basic videogame of this generation remains in Full HD with a resolution of 1920×1080 pixels and suffers a drop in graphic quality, with textures in the High and shadows in the Low. The device can reach 60FPS, but suffers from the same problems as the Series X, albeit to a lesser extent.