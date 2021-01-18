Hitman 3: Hitman 2 available on PC at no extra cost

Developer IO Interactive has stated, through an update to the Hitman 3 pre-release guide, that it is doing its best to allow Hitman 2 content to be playable in the new franchise title at no additional cost to PC players .

Last Friday (15), the Hitman 3 studio ended up causing quite a stir on the internet by stating that it would be necessary to purchase the Access Pass as a paid DLC in order to play the levels of Hitman 2, even after confirming, months ago, that all content from previous games would be free in the third game in the franchise. The company then secured an 80% discount on expansion during the first two weeks of launch, but that was not enough to calm fans’ spirits.

The furor eventually resulted in an update to the pre-release guide for Hitman 3, where the studio clarified the reasons for backing down its decision and soon stated that it will do its best to make the content free for all players.

“On PC, we continue to work on a solution with our partners to allow players who own Hitman 1 or Hitman 2 to import phases of these games into Hitman 3 at no additional cost,” said IO Interactive. “We can guarantee that players will NOT need to repurchase games. Until we launch it in the coming weeks, the Hitman 1 GOTY Access Pass will be free for all PC players who pre-purchase or purchase Hitman 3 for the first ten days after launch. ”

Hitman 3 will be released on January 20 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S / X and PC.