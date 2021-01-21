Hitman 3 has 4K and better shadows on the Xbox Series X

The Digital Foundry team posted on its YouTube channel a comparative video of Hitman 3 on the new generation consoles, dedicating the analysis to the performance and performance of the title with a focus on the frame rate of 60 fps.

As you can see in the images, Hitman 3 surprises with its ability to deliver constant 60 fps on the three new generation platforms, despite bringing some frame drops on Microsoft machines – 50 fps at 60 fps on the S / X Series – in one only scene that has many transparency effects. In this case, the PS5 has a small advantage, as it has the maximum frame rate locked.

Hitman 3 – Digital Foundry Next-Gen Analysis Link: https://t.co/Or0ZgU4qLF Series X: Native 4K/60FPS (some drops)

Series S: 1080p/60FPS, lower res textures & shadows (some drops)

PS5: 1800p/locked 60FPS Digital Foundry notes close overall IQ between Series X/PS5, 8x AF on all pic.twitter.com/fApO7umTrK — Shinobi602 (@shinobi602) January 20, 2021

In terms of resolution, the Series S delivers what it promises and reaches stable 1080p (Full HD), with textures on the High, shadows on the Low and no dynamic resolution, while the Series X supports native 4K, Ultra texture levels and shadows in Alto, both with the performance mode on. The PS5, in the same performance mode, brings a resolution of 1800p with the levels of textures in Ultra and shadows in Medium.

The video also analyzes the load times on the new generation consoles and shows that they all present very similar speeds, with an almost imperceptible advantage for the PS5. In addition, the machines take less than 10 seconds to enter the phases, something that indicates a significant advance in the loads of the Hitman franchise.

Hitman 3 is available for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S / X, Nintendo Switch and PC.