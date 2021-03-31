Free Starter Pack for Hitman 3 developed by IO Interactive has been released. You can play the Dubai part of Hitman 3 with the starter pack. If you have previous games of the series, you can also experience the missions in those games.

Hitman 3 Dubai part is free for 1 week

Using the Free Starter Pack released for Hitman 3, you can play the tutorial mission of the first game, the first mission of the second game, and the Dubai mission of Hitman 3 for a week. You can find the starter pack in the Epic Games Store. Users with the first two games of the series will be able to access those missions in Hitman 3. Thus, they will be able to experience the old games of the series with new graphics and animations in Hitman 3.

If you only have Hitman 3, you will be able to access the Hawke’s Bay mission in the second game with the Free Starter Pack. According to one claim, IO Interactive plans to change the content included in the Free Starter Package over time. In this way, new tasks and locations can be included in the package.

You can access the Hitman 3 Free Starter Pack on the Epic Games Store.