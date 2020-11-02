Hitman 3 details the content of its different versions

IO Interactive shares the digital extras of each disc edition of its new video game, available in January for PC, PS4, Xbox One, PS5 and Xbox Series.

Hitman 3 will go on sale both in physical and digital format on January 20, 2021 for PC, PS4, Xbox One, PS5 and Xbox Series X and Series S; Now, Koch Media, the company that will be responsible for the distribution of the new IO Interactive in Spain, has detailed the content and digital extras that each of the different editions will present in physical format that will be put on sale of Hitman 3 in our country, in addition to presenting the DLC available with the reservation of the title called Trinity Pack. Let’s see what each of the disc editions of Agent 47’s new adventure contains.

This is the Deluxe Edition of Hitman 3

Thus, Hitman 3 will hit stores on January 20, 2021, both for PC and for current generation and new generation consoles. And to encourage the reservation of the title, IO Interactive will offer those who pre-order the game in any of the editions the so-called Trinity Pack, a DLC with up to nine digital objects such as weapons, suits and briefcases.

For its part, the Deluxe Edition of Hitman 3 has been presented, a version with various digital extras such as deluxe escalation contracts, deluxe objects and costumes, digital soundtrack, World of Hitman digital book and director’s comments as an introduction to each game mission. A standard edition will also go on sale with the same base game but without any of the above digital extras.

In addition, those who purchase Hitman 3 on PS4 or Xbox One, will be able to upgrade to the next-generation version of the game completely free of charge and enjoy all the graphical and performance improvements of each console. Recall that recently the VR mode of Hitman 3 compatible with PlayStation VR was presented with more than 20 missions from the Hitman universe adapted to virtual reality.



