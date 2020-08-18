Hitman 3 details its game modes; will not have Ghost Mode

IO Interactive continues to work on the title, which will arrive in January 2021 for all current generation consoles, Xbox Series X and PS5.

IO Interactive has revealed all the game modes that Hitman 3 will include. The expected third part of the license, which will arrive this month of January 2021, will recover some of the modes already seen in the two previous installments and will leave others on the way. like Ghost Mode, the competitive one-on-one multiplayer.

According to the developer, the main plot incentive for those who enjoyed Hitman and Hitman II will be the campaign mode. The team still does not offer many details beyond advising that it will be the end of the story as we know it, a conclusion that will offer the most critical moments since the expertise began with the 2016 game.

Hitman 3 will also feature Elusive Targets mode, a time trial mode already seen in the second part where we must pursue a specific objective with hardly any visual references on the screen. Aspects will change with respect to what they did previously, but in essence it will be an evolution.

Escalations will also be in Hitman 3. This game mode will be a specific challenge that will be complemented by secondary challenges of progressively higher difficulty. Likewise, Contracts Mode will be contracts with the aim of achieving the highest possible score. There will be different filters to find the contract that we prefer.

Finally, Sniper Assassin, a game mode based on puzzles and objectives where we must go completely unnoticed; The difference is that this time they will be only for one player, there will be no multiplayer mode and, with this, they will not incorporate the aforementioned Ghost Mode, which will close its servers on August 31, 2020 in Hitman 2.

Hitman 3 will go on sale this coming January on PS4, Xbox One, PC, Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5. It will be compatible with PlayStation VR on the platform



