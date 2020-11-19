Hitman 3 creators work on new James Bond 007 game

IO-Interactive has officially announced its new project, which will be based on the classic character of Ian Fleming.

No Time to Die is the new James Bond film, a film that was scheduled for 2020, but has been delayed until April 2021 due to the coronavirus crisis. IO-Interactive is a developer that has specialized in creating spy video games. With Hitman 3 just around the corner, the studio just announced its new project. And yes, it is a new original story based on the popular saga of writer Ian Fleming. The interesting thing is that it will narrate the origin of James Bond, his beginnings as a secret agent and everything he did to become Agent 007.

In a statement published on the website, they have outlined the lines of what will be this new production, whose code name is Project 007. The studio will therefore collaborate with MGM, EON Productions and Delphi to offer a completely unpublished story. “Project 007 (codename) is a new James Bond game that will be developed and published by IO-Interactive,” they explain on the website.

The origins of James Bond

“It will tell a complete and new story of Bond, so that the players will put themselves in the shoes of the best-known secret agent”, all with the intention of obtaining the coveted 00 status. They define it as the first story of origin of the character, although they have not given more clues in this regard. What they did want to point out is that they are currently looking for new talent.

James Bond’s video game rights were managed by Electronic Arts for years, but later passed into the hands of Activision. Titles like Quantum of Solace or 007 Goldeneye (the remake) were based on the homonymous films, while 007 James Bond: Blood Stone focused on offering an original story starring Daniel Craig.

Hitman 3 will be released on January 20 on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PC, and Google Stadia.



