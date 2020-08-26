Hitman 3 confirms minimum requirements on PC

Agent 47 returns to current and next generation consoles, but will also fulfill its mission in compatible, as an exclusive to the Epic Games Store.

IO-Interactive prepares the denouement of the story of Agent 47 with the closing of the new trilogy. Hitman 3, which will be published by Warner Bros. Interactive, is one of the titles that the Nordic studio is preparing with the North American publisher. The game, which will be available on consoles and PC, was announced as a temporary exclusive to the Epic Games Store (12 months). This was confirmed by the study itself, which explained that as an independent company, their “agreement with Epic” has allowed them “to have the freedom to create” the product exactly as they wanted, so they can publish it “directly to the players.” Now, the minimum requirements have been confirmed and we recommend, which we offer you below:

Minimum requirements

Operating system: Windows 10 (64-bit)

Processor: Intel Core i5-2500K 3.3GHz CPU / AMD Phenom II X4 940 CPU

RAM memory: 8 GB

Disk space: 80 GB

DirectX 12

Graphics card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 660 / Radeon HD 7870

Recommended Requirements

Operating system: Windows 10 (64-bit)

Processor: Intel CPU Core i7 4790 4 GHz

RAM memory: 16 GB

Disk space: 80 GB

DirectX 12

Graphics card: Nvidia GPU GeForce GTX 1070 / AMD GPU Radeon RX Vega 56 8GB

This new installment will be closely connected with the previous video games in the saga, to the point that all the progression of Hitman 2 can be transferred to the new adventure. Recently, IO-Interactive revealed a new location. It is Dartmoor, in England, where Agent 47 must unravel the mystery of the Thornbridge. After a murder in the mansion of an influential family, the protagonist will have to investigate and catch the culprit (kill him, surely)

Hitman 3 will be released on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PC, and Google Stadia in early 2021.



