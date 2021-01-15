Hitman 3 comes to Nintendo Switch at the same time

Hitman 3 Cloud Version will arrive on Nintendo Switch on January 20, the same day as on all other platforms. Agent 47 debuts on the console.

Hitman 3 will arrive on Nintendo Switch at the same time as on other platforms, that is, on January 20. IO Interactive confirms that from that day on, the streaming version will be available in the Kyoto hybrid.

Hitman 3 Cloud Version, how does it change?

Hitman 3’s Cloud Version on Nintendo Switch is exactly the same game you’ll find on other systems. The only peculiarity is the concept in which it will run on your console. Instead of elaborating a native port, the solution found by the Danes has been to propose it through streaming technology in the cloud.

As with Control, the third installment of Agent 47 will require you to be constantly connected to the internet. For this, these types of versions include a free application to check how well the game performs with your connection. For a limited period you will have the game available. Nintendo explains in its eShop profile that if the internet connection is not stable, “the service will be disconnected after a few minutes.”

Did you like it and want to have unlimited access? To do this, you must have both the free application and the paid access pass on your Nintendo Switch. Therefore, it is necessary to have a Nintendo account to access the cloud service.

Control and Hitman 3 are not the only games that have enjoyed this service in the hybrid. In Japan, both Resident Evil 7: Biohazard and Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey were available like this, so it’s no wonder that more games using this solution will arrive in the future.

In the case of the IO Interactive game, in this house it has already passed through our hands. The first couple of levels of the 6 available leaves a taste recognized among those who went through the previous installments of the reboot. For now it does not disappoint.