Hitman 3 closes the stealth game trilogy

Hitman 3 arrives this week as the game to close the “World of Assassination” trilogy of the stealth genre series. It is developed and published by IO Interactive, with availability for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, Nintendo Switch, Google Stadia and PC platforms.

But what is interesting about the direct sequence of the franchise? TudoCelular received a copy of the game for Xbox One for testing and tells you the main highlights of the game below:

Agent 47 and story summary

The protagonist of the story, Agent 47 follows the premise of the game series: being a mercenary designed to be the perfect weapon. He carries out his mission exactly, so as not to be discovered even in crowded places.

The story provides for the collection of more information from captured Arthur Edwards as the progress progresses, for the group to eliminate and destroy the three leaders of the secret group Providence. But, for this, many twists and turns will happen along the plot.

If there is a defect here, it applies only to us Brazilians: a Portuguese dubbing is needed to make progress even more interesting.