Hitman 2 Comes to Dead Cells and GreedFall PS

PlayStation Announces Three New Titles Adding to PS4’s On-Demand Video Game Service Catalog, Two Available for a Limited Time.

As usual month-to-month, PlayStation, in addition to announcing new games available as part of the PS Plus service, also announces new game additions to PS Now, PS4’s on-demand gaming service; So much so, that this August up to three new titles are added, such as Hitman 2, Dead Cells and GreedFall, two of them available only for a limited time while the other will stay indefinitely.

New video games for PlayStation Now

Thus, as these are three PlayStation 4 games, PS Now users can either download them to their console or play them via streaming without taking up space on the hard drive. Let’s see in detail which games are the protagonists of PS Now this August and their availability.

We start with the best known, which is none other than Hitman 2, the most recent adventure of Agent 47 waiting for the third part for 2021, a title that maintains the essence of the saga and its murder contracts in full-size environments of possibilities. Hitman 2 will be available on PS Now until February 1, 2021.

We continue with another of this month’s heavyweights with Dead Cells, the celebrated pixelated roguelike that encourages us to dive into its dark and dangerous random dungeons full of enemies and traps in which to evolve our character. Again, Dead Cells will only be available on PS Now until February 1, 2021.

We finished with GreedFall, a western-style RPG that arrived in the fall of last year, standing out as an interesting adventure by Spiders that takes us to a fantastic island in the middle of the 17th century. In this case, GreedFall will be available on PS Now indefinitely.



