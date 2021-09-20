Hit & Run: Netflix Series Canceled After Season 1

Hit & Run: Netflix has announced that the Hit & Run series will not have a second season. According to Deadline, the reason for the cancellation of the streaming geopolitical thriller of espionage, filmed in New York and Israel, would be the result of a high production cost abroad.

It is worth remembering that the attraction took three years to be recorded, impacted by the closing of the industry due to the pandemic. Thus, the story well received by audiences and critics will not gain a conclusion, leaving fans with no answers about the loose ends presented at the end of the first season.

With just 9 episodes, the attraction’s plot revolves around Segev (Lior Raz), a man who sets out in search of the truth after his wife dies in a mysterious roadkill in Tel Aviv. Soon, he goes to New York in search of the assassins and discovers a dangerous web of secrets surrounding his beloved’s life.

Hit & Run was created by Raz alongside Avi Issacharoff and features the same producers as Fauda, ​​an Israeli thriller also available on Netflix. The title hit the platform on August 6th and, according to showrunners Dawn Prestwich and Nicole Yorkin, there was a plan to develop the story over at least two or three years.