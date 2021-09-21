Hit-Monkey Animated Series Presents Trailer: This Is How Marvel’s Violent Macaque Spends Them

Hit-Monkey: Marvel’s new animated series presents the most dangerous monkey in comics on his quest for revenge; premiere on the Star channel of Disney +. After Marvel’s absorption of the rights of third companies and Marvel Television productions, the first premieres are already beginning to arrive through Disney +, although in this case through the Star channel for more adult content. This is the case of Hulu’s new animated series based on Marvel’s killer monkey Hit-Monkey, which premieres a first trailer that you can see leading this news along with its release date on the streaming platform.

Hit-Monkey’s first trailer and release date

Thus, Marvel’s Hit-Monkey will premiere on Hulu in the United States on November 17, 2021; And although nothing has been said about other countries, it is expected to be released in Europe on similar dates through the Disney + Star channel, as is usually the case with this type of productions more for adults.

And it is that anyone who knows the Marvel macaque minimally, will know that it is a monkey of arms to take that does not walk with little girls when it comes to annihilating its rivals in any way that is within reach of him. This is how the official synopsis of the series introduces us to the character: “Revenge can be sweet, and sometimes fuzzy. Based on the Marvel comic and created by Josh Gordon and Will Speck, this darkly comical series follows a Japanese snow macaque whose clan encounters an abandoned hitman, Bryce (Jason Sudeikis), and takes care of him until he is recovers. But when Bryce bites the dust, it’s up to the titular ape (guided by Bryce’s ghost) to follow in his assassin’s footsteps and seek revenge. ”

“He is a violent and temperamental character, but also deeply hurt and innocent”; says its creator Josh Gordon. And it is that despite the fact that at first Marvel did not want to include its logo in the title of the series due to its high explicit and violent content, finally those responsible have chosen to title the Marvel’s Hit-Monkey series.

Marvel’s Hit-Monkey opens on November 17, 2021.