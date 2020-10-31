History revealed for the One UI 3 UI

Samsung has not released a calendar for its new UI, One UI 3, until now. The first date information for the interface, which is expected to be released for the Galaxy S20 and Note 20 series, came from Malaysia. So when will the One UI 3 interface update be released?

When will the One UI 3 UI update be released?

So far, Samsung has not given up on the date of the One UI 3 update. Judging by the information revealed yesterday, the update date appeared on the Samsung Malaysia page.

Samsung announced on its Malaysia page that it will be published after November 2020. There is also a possibility that this given date will be special for Malaysia. Accordingly, Samsung may start releasing for the Galaxy S20 and Note 20 series in the USA and America in November.

The One UI 3 interface will appear in a structure that allows the always-on screen to be personalized. Accordingly, it becomes possible to add widgets to the lock screen. Again, more customization options for the always-on display and widgets can be added to this screen.

Again, Samsung virtual assistant Bixby will gain new capabilities with this new interface. On the camera software side, the improved auto focus and auto exposure function will be further improved. Improved stabilization will also be available to users with One UI 3 when taking photos of the moon at high zoom levels.



