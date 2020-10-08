History for Intel 11th generation Rocket Lake processors

Intel has confirmed that 11th generation Rocket Lake desktop processors will be available in the first quarter of 2021 and will have PCIe 4.0 support.

The timing of Intel’s announcement does not seem coincidental. AMD will introduce its first CPUs for desktop systems, based on the next generation Zen 3 architecture, at an event it will organize today. It is known that AMD aims to move the competition to high-powered PCs dominated by Intel with these new processors. Intel’s confirmation that the new chips will arrive early next year is a reminder to those who want to build PCs that there will be options beyond the interesting hardware AMD will release.

Although Intel does not give a clear release date, these chips will arrive in March 2021, Videocardz reports. The new Rocket Lake-S chips are said to be compatible with existing Intel 400 series motherboards. This will also help those who are considering promoting next year when new chips come out.

Wccftech shared some information about the next generation processors that Intel plans to present on the desktop processors side. These will continue to be based on the 14nm architecture that Intel has been using for years. However, according to Wccftech claim, Intel will also carry some architectural improvements it has brought to its 11th generation mobile processors along with Willow Core architecture. Thus, although Intel has not yet released 10nm desktop products, some remarkable progress will be made.

In addition to PCIe 4.0 support, the new Rocket Lake-S series is expected to include the company’s new Xe graphics technology, integrated Thunderbolt 4 and USB4 support.



