History for flagship phones with Snapdragon 875!

The list of phones using Snapdragon 875 has already begun to take shape. It was claimed that this processor will have 1 Cortex-X1 running at 2.84 GHz, 3 Cortex A-78 running at 2.41 GHz and 4 Cortex-A55 running at 1.8 GHz.

Continuing to provide information about Snapdragon 875, which was announced to be introduced on December 1, 2020, Digital Chat Station shared interesting data again. Which flagship models will be equipped with this equipment in the first quarter of next year?

What will the list of phones using Snapdragon 875 be?

According to an information provided by the Digital Chat Station, this processor, signed by Qualcomm, will be able to benefit from 100W fast charging technology thanks to Quick Charge 5. It was suggested that the Samsung Galaxy S21 series will be available for sale with the Snapdragon 875.

OnePlus 9 Pro was another flagship that tested this processor. It is expected to be released next March. Galaxy S21 was the guest of Geekbench test with this processor. We learned that he got 1120 points in the single core test.

The new pupil of the South Korean company managed to get 3319 points in the multi-core test. The test results of the OnePlus 9 Pro are as follows: 1122 points (single core) and 2733 points (multi-core).

Xiaomi 11 Mi Pro was also the guest of the Geekbench test with the Snapdragon 875. This model of the Chinese company got 1105 points in the single core test. In the multi-core test, he put 3512 points in his pocket.

In addition, it was stated that the Meizu 18 Max, which is claimed to be offered for sale with 120W fast charging technology, will also benefit from this processor. It seems that we will feel the wind of this processor in the period January 2021 – March 2021.

South Korean media have been told that LG will not use this processor. Are you hopeful of Snapdragon 875? We are waiting your comments.



