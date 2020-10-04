Historical difference from Aston Villa to Liverpool

In week 4 of the English Premier League, Aston Villa defeated the final champion Liverpool at home with a flash score of 7-2.

Aston Villa hosted Liverpool at Villa Park in the 4th week of the league. The home team made a very effective start to the match with the goals scored by Watkins in the 4th and 22nd minutes and took the lead 2-0. With Salah’s goal in the 33rd minute, Liverpool reduced the difference to one, and then Aston Villa entered the locker room with 3 different goals: 4-1.

Continuing his good game in the second half, Aston Villa carried the score to 5-1 with Barkley’s 55 goal. While Salah was performing again in Liverpool, the difference decreased to 3 again with the goal he scored at 60: 5-2. The host team reached a historic score, with two consecutive goals scored by captain Grealish in the 66th and 75th minutes: 7-2.

With this result, Aston Villa increased its score to 9 and finished the week in second place despite missing a match. Liverpool, on the other hand, experienced its first loss this season at Villa Park, remaining 9 points and finished the week in 5th place.



