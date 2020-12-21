Historic Weekly Closing from Bitcoin

Bitcoin, which could not get enough of the records, this time excited the crypto money market with its historical weekly closing value. BTC reached a new ATH with a weekly close of over $ 24K.

Bitcoin has brought a new breath to the crypto money market with its great performance and new weekly closing value in the last week. The crypto money, which managed to rise from $ 19 thousand to $ 24 thousand, broke a new record with the weekly closing on December 20. BTC, which acquired a new ATH with a closing value of over $ 19,000 in the first week of December, and excited investors, this time with a new record over $ 24,000.

Cryptocurrency investors celebrated this new ATH on Twitter. Popular trader Nico is one of them:

“Bitcoin’s first weekly closing over $ 20K. This will not be the end. ”

Bitcoin price and current data

Aayush Jindal said in the analysis he shared that Bitcoin could be forming a strong support at the $ 23,000 and $ 23,200 points and the 100 hourly simple moving average (SMA) area. He also stated that on the hourly chart of the BTCUSD pair, there is an important bullish trend signal formed with support near $ 23,080. However, Jindal added that a resistance point of $ 23,800 appears and a break above this level could signal more gains above $ 24,000.

According to CoinGecko data, Bitcoin has risen over 25% in the past week and is priced in the range of $ 19,259 – $ 24,225. BTC, which increased 1.4% in the last 24 hours, reached a market cap value of $ 444 billion. While the 24-hour trading volume was over $ 36 billion, the most traded stock exchange was FTX. Currently, Bitcoin is at the level of $ 23,800.

Technical indicators:

Hourly MACD: The MACD is slowly gaining momentum in the bullish zone.

Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index): BTCUSD RSI value is over 50.

Major Support Points: $ 23,200, $ 23,000.

Key Resistance Points: $ 23,800, $ 24,000 and $ 24,300.



