Historic week in the billion dollar crypto fund: $ 217 million

Grayscale had a record week. The CEO announced that $ 217 million was invested in the company’s crypto funds during the past week.

Grayscale, one of the largest investment companies in the cryptocurrency space, has left behind a historic week.

Barry Silbert, CEO of Grayscale’s parent company, Digital Currency Group, said Grayscale had the best week ever. According to Silbert’s statements, $ 217 million was invested in Grayscale funds over the past week, which is a record.

They reached almost 6 billion dollars

Grayscale’s funds are mostly preferred by institutional investors who want to invest in cryptocurrencies indirectly. According to the latest figures, the amount under Grayscale’s administration has reached 5 billion 900 million dollars. The 4 billion 876 million dollars of this is only the Bitcoin fund. It is followed by the Ethereum fund with 862 million 700 thousand dollars.

Meanwhile, Grayscale recently launched an advertising campaign on American television and leading print newspapers. In these ads, the importance of crypto money is explained and people are invited to invest in Bitcoin. As Uzmancoin, we translated the TV ad into Turkish and presented it to our readers:



